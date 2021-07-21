Addressing a virtual rally on Martyr's Day, Banerjee, who won the recently concluded assembly election in West Bengal, said that "khela (game)" will continue till BJP is ousted from the Centre and all states and union territories (UTs) across India.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Setting an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday pitched for opposition unity to halt the advance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We want to congratulate the people of the country and my state. We fought against money, muscle, mafia power and all agencies. Despite all odds, we won because people in Bengal voted for us and we received blessings from people in country, world," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

"We'll celebrate 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. We'll give footballs to poor children. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don't trust their own ministers and misuse agencies," he added.

Banerjee also targetted the BJP-led Centre over the Pegasus media report and said that opposition leaders can't talk to each other now due to the "dangerous and ferocious" Israeli spyware. She also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the case to "save the democracy".

"Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone. We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. BJP has bulldozed federal structure," ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day every year to remember the 13 persons who were killed at a Youth Congress rally in Kolkata in 1993. This year, her party has decided to telecast her address across West Bengal as it wants to spread its tentacles in other states to become a national party.

Many political observers also believe that Banerjee could be the opposition's face to lead them against PM Modi-led BJP. However, several analysts suggest that a united opposition is less likely to work as several leaders might not be willing to join it.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma