New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday tendered his resignation in the wake of his alleged involvement in an obscene tape case. In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he wrote that the allegations levelled against him were false, adding that he was resigning on "moral grounds".

"Allegation against me is far from truth. As fair investigation should take place, I'm resigning on moral grounds," Karnataka's Water Resources Minister wrote in his letter to the chief minister.

News agency PTI quoted sources saying that Jarkiholi tendered his resignation after directions from the party high command, keeping in mind assembly polls in five states, also panchayat elections in the state.

Jarkiholi has been accused of sexually harassing a a job aspirant and threatening her and family of dire consequences. Purported video clips showing Ramesh Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman, were widely aired by Kannada news channels.

The allegation, just ahead of the Budget session of the state legislature starting from Thursday had come as a huge embarrassment to B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

There was also demand from the opposition Congress and JD(S) for his immediate resignation.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah earlier in the day said, "If that party (BJP) has shame and if they respect human values immediately they have to take his resignation.

This is national news, if the government has shame it to take his resignation immediately, and immediately FIR has to be registered."

Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Ramesh alleging sexual harassment to a job aspirant and threatening her and family of dire consequences.

Jarkiholi and his brother and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi have sought inquiry into the allegations.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, a MLA from Gokak, who was earlier with Congress, was among the chief architects in causing the downfall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government that eventually paved the way for the BJP to come to power.

