Karnataka local body polls 2020 will be held in two phases -- December 22 and 27, the state election commission said on Monday.

Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: The state Election Commission of Karnataka on Monday announced that all local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27 while the fate of the candidates will be announced on December 30.

The state Election Commission informed that the local body polls will be conducted with all necessary COVID-19 precautions and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines will be followed.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court had order state Election Commission to finalise the schedule to conduct local body polls in the state within two to three weeks.

The High Court had said that the state EC may have discretion of postponing the local body polls "for a reasonable period", noting that the state government "has no say in the decision making process".

"Such exceptional circumstances exist or not is a matter to be exclusively decided by the SEC and the State government has no role to decide whether such exceptional circumstances exist or not. For deciding whether such exceptional circumstances are in existence it is always open for the SEC to consult the government on factual aspects," a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said, as reported by LiveLaw.

Currently, the Congress has the most number of seats in civic bodies across Karnataka. In 2019, it had bagged 509 of the total 1,221 wards in 56 urban local bodies (ULB) while the BJP got 366 wards. Meanwhile, JD(S) won 174 wards and independent candidates emerged victorious in 160 wards.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma