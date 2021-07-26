Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his decision of stepping down from the post of Chief Minister on July 26. The BJP is likely to replace him with a younger face keeping in mind the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his decision of stepping down from the post of Chief Minister on July 26 'without any pressure'.

“I have decided that after lunch, I will go to Raj Bhavan and resign - not out of sadness but with happiness and with thanks to all leaders,” announced Yediyurappa during an event commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka.

His registration has resulted in people speculating who will be the next CM face of Karnataka. The BJP is likely to replace him with a younger face keeping in mind the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Here is a look at some probable frontrunners for the next Karnataka CM:

Besavaraj Bommai: He is the present Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka. Bommai joined BJP in 2008 and has risen in the party ranks since then.

Murugesh Nirani: He is a Third-term Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bilgi, Bagalkot, and is the Minister of Mines and Geology in the Government of Karnataka. He started his public life with the RSS in the 1990s.

Arvind Bellad: He is a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka, representing the Hubli-Dharwad West constituency since May 2013. He is known to have a good academic background, clean image and reportedly enjoys the backing of RSS.

CT Ravi: He is the current National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party and a four-time legislator from Chikmagalur Constituency of Karnataka State. Reportedly, he is also a staunch follower of Hindutva.

CN Ashwath Narayan: He is serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is also the Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood in the Yediyurappa ministry.

Pralhad Joshi: He is the current Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs of India and Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Sunil Kumar: He is a three-time MLA from the Karkala constituency in the Udupi district. He is also the Saha Prabhari of Kerala BJP. He was a part of the Bajrang Dal and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

CM Yediyurappa was facing backlash from his own MLAs and cabinet colleagues over several issues. There were even serious allegations of corruption against him and his family members.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha