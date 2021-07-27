Sources said the two senior leaders will interact with state BJP legislators and senior party leadership for finalising the new chief minister of Karnataka.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after four-time Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa resigned from chief minister's post, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deputed Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy to Karnataka as central observers to finalise the name of the new Chief Minister. According to BJP sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, BJP MLAs will meet tonight to discuss the new chief minister of Karnataka.

Union Minister and Observer for Karnataka G Kishan Reddy said, "I will go to Bengaluru, a meeting will be held with all MLAs, things will be decided there." When asked if there is any expected name for Karnataka CM, Reddy said, "I don't know. The MLAs will decide."

Sources said the two senior leaders will interact with state BJP legislators and senior party leadership for finalising the new chief minister of Karnataka. The move comes in the wake of BS Yediyurappa tendering his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister yesterday.

The central observers are also likely to interact with Yediyurappa who has strong clout in the state. The party leadership is keen to go get Yediyurappa's full support for his successor. Yediyurappa was the first chief minister of BJP in South India. The state is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2023.

The party is considering Murugesh Nirani, Aravind Bellad, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, Basavaraj Bommai under the Lingayat quota. Vishveshara Hegde Kageri, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, B.L. Santhosh and C.T. Ravi are also considered for the top post.

BJP mulling social engineering to control after-tremors in Karnataka:

The BJP, facing the daunting task of finding a suitable replacement for the four-and-a-half decade unquestionable leadership of Yediyurappa in Karnataka, is mulling various options, according to party insiders. The options include establishing a leadership to consolidate Scheduled Caste, other backward communities and Vokkaliga votes for the party along with keeping the Lingayat vote bank intact.

As per sources, if a Lingayat candidate is chosen for the top post, there will be three or more than three deputy chief ministers to give representation to SC, OBC and Vokkaliga communities.

If a candidate, other than Lingayat, is given a chance, Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra may be considered for the post of deputy chief minister. In this case, the party will keep one deputy chief minister post only to assuage Lingayat vote bank.

In case, the party opts for a candidate other than Lingayat, three or more deputy chief minister posts will be created to accommodate other community leaders. Former minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar, former minister for family welfare B. Sriramulu, senior BJP leader V. Sunilkumar's names are said to be in the race of deputy chief ministers, sources said.

The party is thinking that, if a Dalit is being made the party chief and other communities are represented in chief minister and deputy chief minister posts, it could deliver a solid punch to the vote bank of main the opposition party, Congress in the state.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan