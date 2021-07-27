As the next BJP face going to Chief Minister’s office, Basavaraj Bommai is reported to have been ticking all the boxes of credible leadership within BJP.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Basavaraj Somappa (BS) Bommai has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka by the BJP MLAs, days after the 78-year old Lingayat strongman and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa resigned from Chief Minister’s office. The Home, Law and Legislative affairs minister in former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa cabinet till a few days ago, Basavaraj Bommai’s name was reportedly proposed by B S Yediyurappa himself.

Bommai will take oath for Office of Karnataka’s Chief Minister on Wednesday, 3:20 PM.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai?

A post-independence leader born in 1960, Bommai belongs to that group of South Indian politicians who themselves did not witness the inter-state conflicts due to language-related identities.

Basavaraj’s father S.R. Bommai, however, was one of the key figures in Karnataka’s politics who became Karnataka’s Chief Minister in 1988. Basavaraj’s father S.R. Bommai was also the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister in former Prime Ministers HD Devegowda and IK Gujaral’s United Front governments between 1996-1998.

Basavaraj Bommai, after a brief stint in Corporate world, began his political career with Janata Dal (Secular). He left JD(S) and joined BJP in 2008. He has been continuously elected a Member of Legislative Assembly from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district of Karnataka, where he is reportedly credited with implementing India’s first piped irrigation project spreading over 25,000 acres.

Basavaraj Bommai: A common CM choice for BJP leaders in Bengaluru, Delhi

Reports have suggested that there was an informal pact between B S Yediyurappa and central BJP leadership for staying on as Karnataka CM for a ‘specific period of time’ following which some other leader was to take over. The other leader here, was Basavaraj Bommai, another Lingayat strongman with a credible following and name. In a Tuesday meeting of Karnataka BJP MLAs that had attendance from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and former CM Yediyurappa as well, a consensus was made to send Basavaraj Bommai to Chief Minister’s office in Bengaluru.

Reports have also suggested that as a Lingayat face with credibility in the maths and number of mathadheesh, Bommai is also seen as a favourable name in RSS circles. As the next BJP face going to Chief Minister’s office, Basavaraj Bommai is reported to have been ticking all the boxes of credible leadership within BJP.

