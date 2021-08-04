Bommai also said that a total of 29 Ministers will take the oath, and in the previous cabinet led by BS Yediyurappa there were three Deputy Chief Ministers, but this time there will be none as per the high command's directions.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the speculations over the cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said that 29 Ministers will be inducted into his new cabinet this afternoon, and there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers this time. Bommai said that he has sent a list of new ministers to the Governor and the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan today at 2:15 pm.

"I have held detailed discussions with high command in Delhi regarding the cabinet expansion, after the final round of discussion last night, this morning the list was finalised. I have already sent the list to the Governor," Bommai said.

Bommai also said that a total of 29 Ministers will take the oath, and in the previous cabinet led by BS Yediyurappa there were three Deputy Chief Ministers, but this time there will be none as per the high command's directions. "The cabinet will be a mixture of both experienced and new strength," he said.

"I've sent names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath today. This time High Command has said that there'll be no Deputy CM. So, there will be no Dy CM. 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy and 1 woman are part of the cabinet", Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality, the Chief Minister said. Noting that the list was prepared after rounds of discussion between him and the national president, and among the national leadership, the Chief Minister said, "there is no question of anyone's pressure. It is done after comprehensive thinking."

On BS Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra's induction, he said the national President has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally. "I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

In response to a question on still some Ministerial berths being kept vacant, he said the cabinet is usually expanded in stages, whichever regions have not got representation will be given, whenever it is done next.

Bommai was in Delhi on Monday to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda. This was his second visit to Delhi. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan