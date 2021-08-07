Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: As per the notification issued by the Karnataka government, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will keep key posts of Finance, Bengaluru Development and Cabinet Affairs.

Banglore | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after taking charge as the chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to the 29 newly sworn-in ministers. As per the notification issued by the Karnataka government, chief minister Bommai will keep key posts of Finance, Bengaluru Development and Cabinet Affairs.

On the other hand, GM Karajol has been given Major and Medium Irrigation, KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department while B Sriramulu got the Transport and ST Welfare Department.

Sunil Kumar has been given the Energy and Power portfolio while BC Nagesh got the primary education department. Aaraga Jnanendra and V Somanna have got the Home portfolio and housing and infrastructure development department respectively.

Bommai, who took oath as the 23rd cheif minister of Karnataka succeeding BS Yediyurappa last month, had inducted 29 ministers on August 4. His new team included some senior BJP MLAs and new faces. However, several prominent faces of the BJP in Karnataka -- including Lakshman Savadi, S Sureshkumar, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad -- missed the cabinet berths.

Bommai, a Lingayat leader from north Karnataka, is considered to be a close confidant of Yediyurappa. Son of former Chief Minister, late SR Bommai, Basavaraj was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.

It's the second instance of a father-son duo becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, after HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. He is a three time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and has been MLC twice.

Bommai, who started his political career with the Janata Dal, was seen working as Yediyurappa's shadow in the just-dissolved BJP government, following him at meetings, events and press briefings and assisting him.

