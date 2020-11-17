Salman Khurshid said that those who have been calling for introspection must look within for flows which, he said, could be the tendency to look for "short cuts" and asked if they were "bad workmen quarreling with their tools".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has come out in support of the Congress leadership following his colleague Kapil Sibal's criticism of the party leadership. In a lengthy Facebook post, Khurshid called the Congress critics within the Congress "doubting Thomases" who suffer "periodic pangs of anxiety".

Khurshid said that those who have been calling for introspection must look within for flows which, he said, could be the tendency to look for "short cuts" and asked if they were "bad workmen quarreling with their tools".

"If the mood of the electorate is resistant to the liberal values we have espoused... we should be prepared for a long struggle rather than look for short cuts to get back into power," the senior Congress leader said.

"Being excluded from power is not to be casually embraced in public life but if it is the result of principled politics it should be accepted with honour... If we are explicitly or implicitly willing to compromise with our principles to regain power we might as well pack up our bags," his post read.

He said that "periodic re-appraisal and re-writing of strategy and logistics" cann0t be done on media, apparently referring to Kapil Sibal's interview after Bihar election results in which he criticised the Congres leadership and demanded change.

"The favourite panacea of doubting Thomases, introspection and collective leadership, might do no collateral damage but is a bit over estimated," he added.

Following the poor show of the Congress party in Bihar polls, Sibal had said that he was forced to go public with his views as the party didn't not make any efforts for a dialogue and there was no forum within for him to express his views.

"The time for introspection is over. We know the answers. The Congress must be brave and willing to recognise them," Sibal had said in his interview with The Indian Express. He further contended that Congress must "recognize that we are in decline" and called for a "proactive" leadership.

Since then, he has been on the target of Congress leaders loyal to the Gandhi family. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that Sibal should not have mentioned Congress party's internal issue in the media.

"There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country," Gehlot tweeted.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma