Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Congress leader and a prominent face of the G-23 group of the dissenting leaders, Kapil Sibal, on Wednesday said that he resigned from the grand old party on May 16 adding that he is no longer a senior Congress leader. "I resigned from the Congress on May 16 and am no longer a senior Congress leader now," he said.

Sibal, whose tenure as a Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, went to the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders to file his papers. "I have filed the nomination as an Independent candidate. I thank Akhileshji for supporting me," Sibal said.

#WATCH | Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of SP, in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav & party MP Ram Gopal Yadav



He says, "I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country" pic.twitter.com/HLMVXYccHR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

Sibal said that he has filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate noting that he always wanted to be an independent voice in the country.

"I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country," he said adding, "while staying in Opposition, we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government".

Sibal's resignation comes close on the heels of Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel resigning from the Congress, which recently held a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur. "We are all constrained by fact that we are members of parties and have to abide by the discipline of that party but it is important to have an independent voice," Sibal said after filing his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav exudes confidence in Sibal and said that he hopes that Sibal will present opinions of both SP as well as himself in the upper house of the Parliament.

"Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he'll present opinions of both SP as well as himself", Akhilesh Yadav said.

Sibal is likely to get elected to the Upper House as the SP has 111 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Elections for 11 Rajya Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh are underway.

Notably, Sibal had been critical of Congress's high command on various issues and has been demanding sweeping reforms in the party, including elections for the post of the Congress president.

Sibal had made a "ghar ki Congress" remark during an interview in which he had also said that he was not surprised by the results in five state elections and that the leadership should have worked out a plan for the party's rejuvenation.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan