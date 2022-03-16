New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Congress leader and one of the most reputed lawyers in India, Kapil Sibal, has been facing the wrath of several Congress stalwarts after he demanded an overhaul of the Congress leadership following the party's debacle in the recently concluded Assembly Elections in five states, where the grand old party failed to come to power.

Sibal, who is also among the G-23 leaders, a faction of Congress demanding reorganisation of the leadership since the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, has been at times charged the Congress' top brass for its poor performance in elections since 2014 Lok Sabha when PM Modi came to power at the Centre. Earlier in the week, Sibal raked another controversy by advising the Gandhi family to part ways with the party leadership, saying that he want 'Sabki Congress and some wanted Ghar Ki Congress'.

Mallikarjun Kharge:

However, Kapil Sibal's remarks didn't go down well with Congress leaders who accused him of creating unnecessary controversy and deliberately weakening the Congress party. Attacking Sibal, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said that he may be a good lawyer but he is not a mass leader as he is not aware of the ground realities about politics.

"He has never been to any village, district or state and worked for the Congress party. So he does not know the desire of the Congress workers. Therefore he does not know anything about the party," Kharge said. He further urged Sonia Gandhi to take action against the leaders who are not working for the betterment of the party.

"In the wake of poll debacle in five states, Sonia Gandhi has asked resignation from all the state party chiefs in order to facilitate overhaul of the local units. Sibal is scripting unnecessary controversy. CWC has given full power authority to take necessary action against those who are holding the party posts and not working for strengthening the party," Khagre added.

Ashok Gehlot:

Reacting strongly to Kapil Sibal's criticism of the Gandhi family, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Sibal is 'not rooted in Congress culture', and he 'doesn't know ABC of the Congress'. "He is a great lawyer, but he did not work hard like other workers do in Congress culture. He got a chance gradually, and with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly".

"Such words coming from a person whom the Congress gave so much is unfortunate. Kapil Sibal does not know ABC of Congress, he does not understand the basic spirit of the party. Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after Independence, which Sibal forgets," Gehlot said adding that no person from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or even a Minister in the last 30 years.

Gehlot also said that Sibal is making such statements out of frustration. "What Kapil Sibal has thought is beyond comprehension. "At a time when the party could not win elections, the leaders should have at least shown unity," Gehlot said.

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary:

Kapil Sibal kahan k neta hain mujhe pata nahi. He got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA govt now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad. They (G23) don't have a habit of staying out of governing power. That is why they're trying to save themselves while criticising. I don't know what's his (Congress leader Kapil Sibal) mass base".

"He should set an example that he can do something without the support of Congress, fight for his ideology on their own, otherwise what is the outcome of just giving interviews while sitting in an AC room".

Manickam Tagore:

Manickam Tagore, a staunch Rahul Gandhi loyalist, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) want the Gandhis to be out of leadership positions in the Congress to kill the party and destroy the idea of India.

"Why RSS and BJP wants Nehru-Gandhi's out of the leadership? Because without Gandhi's leadership Congress will be become Janata party. It's easy to kill Congress then it's easy to destroy the idea of India (sic)," Tagore said on Twitter. "Kapil Sibal knows it but why he is speaking the language of RSS/BJP?" the Congress whip in the Lok Sabha asked.

Pawan Khera:

National spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera said Sibal should contest the election for the post of Congress president, instead of making public comments against the party leadership. Khera also put out a tweet, hitting out at Sibal. "Dr Harshvardhan did not ask you to step aside from Chandni Chowk. He fought an election and defeated you Kapil Sibal. Those who want to lead Congress are free to fight upcoming election for the position of party president instead of chanting everyday against current leadership," he said.

Salman Khurshid:

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid also criticised Sibal's comment, saying it does not help the party as all such matters should be discussed within the organisation and not in the public domain. Hitting out at those raising questions over the top Congress leadership following the party's debacle in the just-concluded Assembly polls, he wondered whether such questions were asked when other parties suffered electoral defeats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan