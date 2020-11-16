Kapil Sibal said that he was constrained to express his views publicly as there is no forum for him to express his thoughts will be heard and expressed hope that Congress will now act.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Congress' poor show in Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has once again criticised the party leadership publicly and called for a "proactive and thoughtful leadership to revive the political fortunes of the Grand Old Party. In an interview with the Indian Express, Sibal said that the central leadership didn't speak to him or the other dissent letter writers and only heard from people who surround them.

"... we need to do several things at several levels - organisationally, articulation in the media in whatever form, putting up people who the people want to listen to, providing an active, thoughtful leadership who can articulate with a lot of circumspection," Kapil Sibal told the Indian Express newspaper.

The former Union minister said that time for introspection was over and the Congress party must understand that it has failed to become a good alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

"Where we were an alternative the people of that state have not reposed their confidence in the Congress in the manner expected by us. So the time for introspection is over. We know the answers. The Congress must be brave and willing to recognise them," he said.

He said that he was constrained to express his views publicly as there is no forum for him to express his views and expressed hope that Congress will be able to provide an alternative to the ruling BJP.

"Since there has been no dialogue and there seems to be no effort for a dialogue by the leadership and since there is no forum to express my views, I am constrained to express them publicly. I am a Congressman and will remain a Congressman and hope and pray that the Congress provides the alternative to a power structure which has subverted all the values that the nation stands for," he said.

