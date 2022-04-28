Bhopal | Jagran Politics Desk: Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the state ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections. In a statement, the grand old party said Nath's resgination has been accepted, adding that the top brass has approved the appointment of seven-time MLA Dr Govind Singh in his place as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

"The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in an official communication.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the CLP leader," the communication further said.

Nath's resignation comes ahead of the key assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh slated to be held next year. However, he will continue as the state unit chief of Madhya Pradesh.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said Nath resigned from the post as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy.

Nath served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for nearly 15 months after the Congress surprised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the 2018 assembly elections. However, he was to forced to resign after Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists defected to the BJP, helping the saffron party return to power.

Later, Congress also performed miserably in the by-elections held in Madhya Pradesh in 2020, forcing state leaders to question Nath and Digvijay Singh.

After this, Nath in a rally in 2020 hinted that he might soon retire from politics, saying he is "ready to stay at home". "I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma