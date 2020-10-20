Soon after Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Kamal Nath said he has already clarified the context in which the statement was made.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Kamal Nath over his 'ítem' remark aimed at BJP leader Imarti Devi, the former Madhya Pradesh CM refused to apologise saying, he has already clarified the context in which he had made those comments.

Responding to questions over Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Kamal Nath said, "It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret."

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath https://t.co/Io2z9b3Tiu pic.twitter.com/nfB8Eum4nH — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Earlier, the Gandhi scion criticised Kamal Nath's 'item' dig at BJP leader Imarti Devi and said that although he belonged to his own party but he didn't like the kind of language used against the BJP woman leader. "Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark," Rahul Gandhi said.

While campaigning in Dabra (Reserve) Assembly segment in Gwalior district on Sunday ahead of the bypolls to the 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kamal Nath had used 'item' word for Imarti Devi, who is the BJP candidate from the seat.

Imarti Devi had been a minister in Kamal Nath's cabinet before it collapsed in March this year. She was among the 22 MLAs who quit the party to support Jyotiraditya Scindia.

