New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah, passed away on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a brief illness. He was 88. Rosaiah was shifted to a private hospital early morning today after he was unwell, where doctors declared him as brought dead. Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital here after he fell ill this morning.

Sworn in as chief minister following the death of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash, Rosaiah had served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 3, 2009, to November 24, 2010. After stepping down as chief minister, the wizened Congressman had a two-month stint as the Governor for Karnataka, before serving as Tamil Nadu governor, from 2011 to 2016.

Earlier, he had served as Finance Minister and has the distinction of presenting the state budget for a record 15 times. Born on July 4, 1933, in Vemuru of Guntur district, Rosaiah began his legislative journey as a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in 1968. During Marri Chenna Reddy's regime, he served as Road and Buildings and Transport minister.

He has also represented Chirala in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Following an active political career spanning nearly six decades, he retired from active politics in 2016 after the completion of his term as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Rosaiah, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. Apart from Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed sympathies over the death of Rosaiah.

పెద్దలు రోశయ్య గారి మరణవార్త నన్నెంతగానో బాధించింది. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా, ఆర్థిక మంత్రిగా, శాసనసభ్యుడిగా... సుదీర్ఘ రాజకీయ జీవితంలో పలు పదవులను అలంకరించిన రోశయ్య గారి మృతి రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలకు తీరని లోటు. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 4, 2021

Rao recalled Rosaiah as the leader who brought laurels to the posts he held and is known for his patience, gentleness and simplicity. The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Several Congress leaders including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy expressed condolences. Reddy in a statement said Rosaiah has the record of tabling state budget for 15 times as Finance Minister of the undivided AP.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan