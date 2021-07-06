The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the buzz over the Union Cabinet expansion and hectic parleys by several leaders to Delhi, the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffling, first in the second term of the Narendra Modi government, is expected to take place on July 8, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

According to media reports, BJP's top leadership has asked the MPs to reach the national capital at the earliest. However, there is no confirmation from the party or the government about the time of possible cabinet reshuffle.

According to sources, it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar. The sources, as quoted by ANI said that among the four likely to be included in the cabinet -- two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, following the direction of party leadership, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia are reaching Delhi today. Sources said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is likely to be inducted in Modi cabinet, has cut short his visit to Indore in Madhya Pradesh and is reaching the national capital in evening.

Amid the buzz, a video of former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras went viral in which he is seen buying clothes for his new 'kurta' he is likely to wear in swearing in ceremony.

Earlier sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the party is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019. Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

Party sources had earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

Since last month there have been speculations about a possible union cabinet reshuffle and the Prime Minister held several rounds of discussion with senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

