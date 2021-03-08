Breaking his prolonged silence, Gandhi said that he had advised Scindia to "wait for his time" but he selected the different route.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday broke his silence over Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said he could have become chief minister had he stayed with the grand old party but now has become a "backbencher".

Speaking to the Youth Wing of the party, Gandhi said that he had advised Scindia to "wait for his time" but he selected the different route, adding that he feels if someone leaves the party and makes a comeback later, then he or she "should not be given any important role".

"He (Scindia) would have become the Chief Minister had he stayed with Congress but Scindia has become a backbencher in the BJP. Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him - One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route," Gandhi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that," he added.

This is the first time when Rahul Gandhi has opened about Scindia, who had resigned from the grand old party in March last year and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

While resigning from the Congress, Scindia had said that he was unable to work with the grand old party anymore and hinted that Sonia Gandhi was aware of his situation.

"The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," Scindia had said while joining the BJP.

Later, Scindia was elected as BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma