Samajwadi Party sources said that the party president had assured the rebel leaders that they would be accommodated in the SP and given tickets.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Nine suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators, on Tuesday, met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Led by rebel BSP MLA Aslam Raini, the BSP legislators are believed to have discussed the issue of Samajwadi party tickets for the upcoming assembly elections.

The rebel BSP MLAs made a quiet entry into the Samajwadi Party office and left from the rear gate to avoid the media. SP sources said that the party president had assured the rebel leaders that they would be accommodated in the SP and given tickets.

"The meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, which lasted for 15-20 minutes, witnessed discussions on the upcoming UP Assembly elections, and it was a nice meeting," Sushma Patel, MLA from Mungra Badshahpur assembly constituency in Jaunpur district said as quoted by news agency PTI.

A senior SP functionary, as quoted by news agency IANS, said, "It is clear that the Samajwadi Party is emerging as the only viable alternative to the ruling BJP in the 2022 assembly and leaders from various parties are coming to us which indicates the people's mood."

BSP chief Mayawati has expelled Aslam Raini, Aslam Ali Chowdhary, Muztaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Hargobind Bhargav, Sushma Patel, Vandana Singh, Ramvir Upadhyay and Anil Singh over the last four years.

"People are meeting Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the assembly elections because the Samajwadi Party is a welcoming space unlike the oppressive nature of Mayawati and even the BJP. BSP and BJP MLAs are scared of expressing themselves, that is why they are coming to the SP," said Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had won 19 seats in the UP Assembly Elections 2017. The party lost one seat in a by-election leaving it with 18 seats and since then, 11 legislators have been expelled from the party. Of the total, seven were expelled during the Rajya Sabha Polls, however, the expelled MLAs haven't been disqualified yet.

The BSP since it failed miserably in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which the party contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, has been facing revolts from its leaders. Several BSP leaders have joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party since then.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan