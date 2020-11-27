J-K DDC Polls 2020: The Election Commission has informed that the eight-phase District Development Council elections will be held from November 28 to December 19.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir poll panel on Friday morning informed that the eight-phase election to 20 District Development Council (DDC) in the newly formed union territory (UT) will be held from November 28 to December 19.

"Eight-phase DDC elections to be held from November 28 to December 19. All arrangments including security reviewed and completed. The remote areas to go to polls in the first and second phase of polling. Health Department engaged to implement COVID guidelines," Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma