New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who is a part of the party's G23 members, on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. He was welcomed into the saffron party by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Delhi: Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP in the presence of Union Miniter Piyush Goyal, at the party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/lk07VGygbe — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

This came after Prasada was spotted at the residence of Piyush Goyal today morning triggering rumours of him joining the saffron party months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022.

After getting inducted into the saffron party, Jitin Prasada said that he took the decision after a lot of deliberations as he has a three-generation connection with the grand-old party. He also said that PM Modi is the only leader and the BJP is the only party right now standing for the interest of the nation given the chaotic situation due to COVID-19.

"I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is a national party", Jitin Prasada said as quoted by ANI.

He also said that BJP was truly the only national party that worked in an institutional way, while others were all about a few people or confined to specific regions. "If there is any political party or a leader standing for the interests of the nation today, given the situation that our country is going through, it is BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he added.

Noting that politics is for public service, Prasada said he realised he cannot do it in Congress and could not protect people's interests.

"I felt that what is the relevance of staying in a party if you can't protect interests of your people or work for them. I felt I was unable to do that at Congress. I thank people in Congress who blessed me all these yrs but now I'll work as a dedicated BJP worker", he said.

The 47-year-old Prasada, a former Union minister, comes from a well known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh and was serving as the Congress leader in charge of West Bengal before joining the BJP. His father Jitendra Prasada was a noted Congress leader.

With the Congress in dire straits in Uttar Pradesh and he himself losing the Lok Sabha polls twice in a row, Prasada's decision to join the BJP may help him politically at a time when the saffron party is working overtime to boost its ranks in preparation for the assembly polls.

Speculation was rife even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of Prasada joining the BJP, but it is believed that the Congress leadership had then managed to persuade him against quitting the party.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan