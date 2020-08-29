Jitin Prasada, one of the 23 dissent letter writers, now says 'full faith in Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's leadership'
Former Union minister and one of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote the "dissent letter" seeking "effective leadership", has now said that he has full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
