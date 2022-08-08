JD(U) Blames Chirag Paswan For Its Decline; Ex-LJP Chief Hits Back

The Janata Dal-United and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, but differences emerged between them during the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, with Chirag Paswan openly criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The junior Paswan had also fielded candidates against the JD(U) in the polls, a move that also irked the BJP. Two years after that, the JD(U) has once again blamed Paswan, accusing him of its own debacle in the 2020 assembly polls.

"The model was again at work, we will reveal more about it at a later stage," JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan said on Sunday when asked about an alleged "conspiracy" against the party after Ramchandra Prasad Singh's resignation.

However, Paswan has hit back at Kumar and the JD(U), saying he practices "politics of positivity" and he does not represent any model.

"Those who had engineered infights are now themselves faced with internal strife. They would do well not look for causes out on the streets," Paswan tweeted.

"Like Kansa, he is trying to kill every child of Devaki. First, it was my turn. Now it is of RCP. But he is not aware of the incarnation of Krishna, his political slayer. Even jumping ship will be of no help this time," Paswan added.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that all is also not well between the BJP and the JD(U). The party has also said it is not confirmed whether it will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirming that the BJP will fight with Kumar's party.

"How can I say with assurance anything about 2024 or 2025. I cannot say whether I will stay alive tomorrow," the JD(U) national president, whose party is the largest ally of the BJP, said.

However, Singh has asserted that "all is well" with the BJP, but the JD(U) will not join the Union council of ministers again.

"We had decided in 2019, after the Lok Sabha polls, not to join the government at the Centre. We stick to that stand even now," Singh said. "The decision not to join the Union government was taken by our leader Nitish Kumar who was then also the party's national president."