JD(U)-BJP Alliance On Brink Of Collapse? Nitish Kumar's Key Meet With Party MPs, MLAs On Tuesday

In a clear indication that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal-United Alliance is growing through choppy waters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a key meeting of party MPs and MLAs on Tuesday. Although there has been no official word on the meeting, JD-U sources have confirmed it, saying Kumar will interact with party leaders.

This comes a day after Kumar skipped the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar, 71, had also skipped the oath-taking ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, adding fuel to the buzz of tensions between the BJP and the JD-U.

Although the JD-U has asserted that "all is well" between alliance partners, reports clearly indicate that Kumar's party is upset with its ally, which is why it didn't Ramchandra Prasad Singh, popularly known as RCP, in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls.

This move, however, led to Singh's resignation from the JD-U, who later said the party is not the same anymore. To this, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan advised Singh to "apply himself to wherever his heart mind and soul lie, without engaging in diatribe against Nitish Kumar".

"He may have left the party only yesterday. But for long his body was in the party and soul elsewhere," Lalan said at a presser on Sunday. "Nitish Kumar is the maalik (lord) of the JD(U). People like RCP or I get elected as national president because of his benediction. But we must remember that we are just caretakers."

'WON'T JOIN UNION COUNCIL OF MINISTERS'

On Sunday, the JD-U made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers again.

"We had decided in 2019, after the Lok Sabha polls, not to join the government at the Centre. We stick to that stand," Lalan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The decision not to join the Union government was taken by our leader Nitish Kumar who was then also the party's national president."

A CONSPIRACY AGAINST JD-U?

On Sunday, Lalan defended a statement he made last week blaming a "conspiracy" for the JD-U's poor show in the 2020 assembly polls and reacting to BJP's promise of contesting the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership with a cryptic remark "kal kisne dekha hai" (who has seen tomorrow).

"How can I say with assurance anything about 2024 or 2025. I cannot say whether I will stay alive tomorrow," he said.

Asked about the "conspiracy", he referred to "Chirag model", an allusion to the then LJP chief's rebellion, and claimed "the model was again at work, we will reveal more about it at a later stage".

Lalan, whose party is the largest ally of the BJP, however, refused to find fault with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav taking out a march in protest against price rise and unemployment and blaming the situation on Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"Prices are indeed rising and affecting the common people. If the opposition is taking out a protest, why would we oppose it," he asked.