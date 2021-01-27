Sasikala, who was admitted to Bowring Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, was shifted to the ICU ward of the Victoria Hospital on January 21 after her condition deteriorated. She will be discharged soon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After four years of imprisonment, late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala on Wednesday released from the jail after completing her four-year prison term over charges of corruption. However, the politician had on January 20 tested positive for the coronavirus and was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. As per the protocol, she will be discharged on the 10th day if she remains asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least 3 days

According to the Bengaluru Jail authorities, Sasikala was formally released on Wednesday. "All the required formalities pertaining to her release were completed at the hospital itself on Wednesday as she has been quarantined due to Covid," a prison official said as quoted by news agency IANS.

Sasikala, who was admitted to Bowring Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, was shifted to the ICU ward of the Victoria Hospital after her condition deteriorated. As per Victoria Hospital, her condition is now stable and the COVID-19 symptoms have also substantially reduced and she has been taken out of the ICU. However, the hospital authorities have been monitoring her.

Victoria Hospital, where she is treated, said Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented. She is consuming food and she is also maintaining oxygen saturation 97 per cent on two litres of oxygen through a non-rebreather mask (NRBM).

Her release comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is preparing for assembly elections in which her former party AIADMK takes on the DMK. Sasikala was reportedly unwell at her prison cell for about a week before admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital by the prison doctors with a diagnosis of type II diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, urinary tract infection (UTI) and suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

The 63-year-old Sasikala is serving her prison term in a disproportionate assets case. The case pertains to the amassment of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during Jayalalithaa's tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1991-1996.

In September 2013, a special court convicted Jayalalithaa to simple imprisonment of four years. She was also slapped with a Rs 100 crore fine and forced to step down as the CM. The three co-accused -- Sasikala, V.N. Sudhakaran, and Ilavarasi were also convicted, and fined Rs 10 crore each. Jayalalithaa challenged the conviction in the Karnataka High Court, which acquitted her of all charges.

But in 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the special court verdict convicting all four of them. Charges against Jayalalithaa were abated in view of her death on December 5, 2016. Soon after Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala took over the reins of the AIADMK in December 2016 but was later expelled from the party by the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led camp.

