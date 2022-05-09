New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Presidential elections are slated to be held in India in July this year with 776 Members of Parliament (MPs) casting their votes to elect the country's first citizen. However, this year, the value of their votes will likely decline from 708 to 700.

Officials, quoted by news agency PTI, said this will be due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

The value of vote of an MP in a Presidential election is based on the number of the elected members in legislative assemblies (MLAs) of all states and union territories (UTs), including Delhi and Puducherry.

Jammu and Kashmir, before it was bifurcated into two union territories (Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh), had 83 assembly constituencies. Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislative assembly while Ladakh will be directly governed by the Centre.

However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly will only be announced once the delimitation of constituencies is completed. Last week, the panel submitted its report.

"The changes will come into effect from the date to be notified by the central government," it had said in a statement.

According to the panel, Jammu and Kashmir will have a 90-member legislative assembly. Jammu division will have 43 assembly seats while Kashmir will have 47 constituencies.

However, this does not mean that Jammu and Kashmir will go unrepresented as Lok Sabha members will eligible to exercise their franchise for the Presidential elections.

What is the current value of vote of an MP?

Currently, the value of vote of an MP is 708, which was fixed in 1997. In the first residential election in 1952, it was 494.

It increased marginally to 496 in the 1957 presidential election, followed by 493 (1962), 576 (1967 and 1969).

The presidential elections were held in 1969 due to the death of President Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969.

In the 1974 presidential election, the value of vote of an MP was 723. It has been fixed at 702 for the presidential elections from 1977 to 1992.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma