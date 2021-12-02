New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs has caused an uproar in the Parliament with the opposition demanding that the adjournment should be revoked. However, the central government has clearly refused to revoke the suspension and said that the 12 MPs need to apologise first to the House, the Chair and the country for their "unruly behaviour" in the last session of the Parliament.

"It is regrettable that the Leader of Opposition lowered the dignity of the House by making allegations regarding the suspension of 12 MPs," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that the opposition members misbehaved with the staff of the House.

Who were the 12 MPs suspended?

1. Elamaram Kareem (CPM)

2. Phulo Devi Netam (INC)

3. Chhaya Verma (INC)

4. Ripun Bora (INC)

5. Binoy Viswam (CPI)

6. Rajamani Patel (INC)

7. Dola Sen (TMC)

8. Shanta Chhetri (TMC)

9. Syed Nasir Hussain (INC)

10. Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena)

11. Anil Desai (Shiv Sena)

12. Akhilesh Prasad Singh (INC)

Why the 12 MPs were suspended?

The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their "unruly behaviour" in the monsoon session of the Parliament in August this year. The incident happened on the last day of the monsoon session when the MPs hurled papers at Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh while demanding a discussion on farm laws and the Pegasus snooping charges.

Several opposition MPs also snatched the statement of Union I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw then which led to a fight between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen. Later, Sen claimed that Puri had threatened and abused him.

The opposition MPs alleged that the marshals deployed in the Rajya Sabha manhandled them. However, the government made a counterclaim and alleged that the opposition MPs had attacked the security personnel deployed there.

How the 12 MPs were suspended?

All MPs are required to follow certain guidelines in the Parliament. The rules, which were updated in 1989, state the MPs cannot raise slogans, tear up documents and display placards in the House. If an MP is disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament, then the presiding officer of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha can "name" that lawmaker for "persistently and wilfully obstructing the business" of the House. Following this, the Centre can move a motion to suspend the MP from House.

This time, the 12 MPs were suspended under Rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha which states that the chairman can "name a member who disregards the authority of the Chair or abuses the rules of the Council by persistently and willfully obstructing the business thereof".

"If a member is so named by the Chairman he shall forthwith put the question on a motion being made, no amendment, adjournment or debate being allowed, that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session: Provided that the Council may, at any time, on a motion being made, resolve that such suspension be terminated," the rule states.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma