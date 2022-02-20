New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday night dined with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, triggering speculations of a possible reunion with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder.

However, Nitish played down the meeting, saying his ties with Kishor "are old and not much should be read into the meeting." "Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor only from today? There is no special meaning behind the meeting," Nitish was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitish's meeting with Kishor comes at a time when the two going through a tough phase. While Nitish is trying to revive the JD-U following the party's dismal performance at Bihar assembly elections 2020, Kishor's future with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is under scanner due to rift in the party.

Kishor was once a trusted lieutenant of Nitish and had played a crucial role with the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan), helping it win the Bihar assembly elections 2015. Kishor was later appointed as the vice-president of JD-U.

However, ties between Kishor and Nitish soared, and the former even questioned the latter's support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Later, Kishor was expelled from the party for "making controversial remarks".

Though Kishor - who has been actively trying to unite the opposition against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections - was expelled from the JD-U, he on several occasions has praised Nitish and said he would like to "reconnect" with him again.

Political observers believe Nitish's meeting with Kishor is a message to the BJP which has been lately critical of the JD-U on various issues. Quoting a JD-U leader, Hindustan Times has reported that Kishor and Nitish might have discussed a third political front.

"Prashant Kishore ji has been talking of a Front to counter Congress and the BJP," Hindustan Times quoted the JD-U leader as saying. "Kishor could be in the scheme of things for the JD-U as everything is not that cosy between the BJP and JD-U."

Kishor and his I-PAC recently had helped the TMC win the West Bengal assembly elections 2019. However, Kishor's I-PAC was criticised for "interfering too much" in the TMC.

"Mamata used to listen to everything I-PAC said, but up to a limit. Tickets were according to the I-PAC advisory, but there were complaints. It was said the I-PAC team told people that they will get nominations in return for things," party leader Madan Mitra told India Today.

I-PAC has also been accused of creating differences between TMC leaders. Earlier this month, TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the I-PAC is "misusing" her social media accounts.

"A Twitter account in my name was created by I-PAC before the election. Today it posted something about 'one person one post' without my knowledge. I strongly protest against it," Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, the I-PAC has denied all charges levelled against it. "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being 'allegedly (mis)used'," it tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma