New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's cryptic tweet that it's time for him to "go to the real masters" on Monday sparked a buzz in the political arena with experts speculating that he might soon launch a political party after talks with Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections failed.

Kishor, who was once a trusted lieutenant of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar, in his tweet further said it is time for him to understand the issues of people and follow the path of "Jan Suraj" (peoples' good governance).

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar," he tweeted.

His tweet suggests that he might return to his home state Bihar, where he had started his brief political journey with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but left him amid differences over several issues, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Will Kishor launch a political party?

Although Kishor didn't reveal anything, media reports suggest the poll strategist might soon float a political party. Reports also suggest that Kishor might also try to reach out to people as he prepares to launch his party.

"If it means eventually starting a new political outfit, it could be that too. Options aren't limited. Whatever shape it takes, he means for it to be the 'people's model'," India Today quoted sources as saying. "He aims to make it a long quest and keep it low-key. But the quest won’t be limited to Bihar, it only starts from Bihar," the India Today sources said.

About Kishor's political background:

Kishor formed the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in 2013. Back then, it was known as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG). Kishor, who then headed the company, had helped in building Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2015, Kishor parted his ways and the CAG transformed itself into I-PAC. Later, he helped Nitish Kumar will the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar. He also helped several opposition parties - including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - win assembly elections in their respective states.

However, following the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Kishor had announced that he will "take a break" from being a political strategist. "I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," he told NDTV in an interview.

