Hyderabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has officially started working with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the 2023 assembly elections in the state, confirmed party leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday. However, the 45-year-old TRS leader clarified that the party is only working with I-PAC and not with Kishor.

"Prashant Kishor has introduced I-PAC to the TRS party and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor but we are working with I-PAC," KTR was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "KCR is running TRS for the last two decades. We don't want to miss digital medium and that's why IPAC is going to help TRS party in coming polls."

TRS' decision to seal a deal with I-PAC comes amid a buzz of Kishor joining Congress in a bid to help the grand old party prepare for the 2023 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prashant Kishor and I-PAC's journey

I-PAC started its journey in 2013 as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG). Kishor, who then headed the company, had helped in building Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The two, however, had parted their ways in 2015 and the CAG transformed itself to I-PAC. Later, Kishor joined hands with Nitish Kumar, helping him win the 2015 assembly elections. He also helped several opposition parties - including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - to win assembly elections in their respective states.

However, following the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Kishor had announced that he will "take a break" from being a political strategist. "I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," he told NDTV in an interview.

Prashant Kishor and Congress

Kishor's unbeatable record has forced Congress - which was decimated in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa - rope in the political strategist. The party has held multiple meetings with its top leaders to discuss Kishor's entry into the Congress.

Kishor, who has also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, has prepared a plan for Congress' revival. According to that plan, Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats and contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha along. The plan has got a nod from Rahul Gandhi.

However, media reports suggest that some of the Congress leaders are not happy with I-PAC's decision to seal a deal with TRS. They say there should be "no conflict wherever the party is pitched against regional forces".

