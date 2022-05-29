New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: As the Modi government completes its eight years in power at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparing to increase its footprints in South India, which remains a huge concern for it since its formation in 1980.

In the South, Karnataka is the only state where the saffron party is in power besides the union territory (UT) of Puducherry. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu still remain a challenge for it.

Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka and Telangana next year. Meanwhile, polls were held in Kerala and Tamil Nadu last year. In Kerala, the BJP was wiped out while in Tamil Nadu, where it contested the polls in alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), it was voted out of power.

The two states will now go to polls in 2026.

However, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, the BJP has once again shifted its focus to the South. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his tenure as party president, has prepared 'Mission South India', which JP Nadda is currently trying to implement.

Under this plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, and Nadda will lead from the front. The BJP will first focus on Karnataka and Telangana, where assembly elections will be held in 2023, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Shah and Nadda are constantly touring the two states, while BJP national general secretary BL Santosh is monitoring the efforts to strengthen the party there.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a massive rally in Telangana, where he attack Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over dynastic politics.

"The people of Telangana are seeing that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, the members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. The people of Telangana are seeing that family parties only prosper and fill their coffers," PM Modi had said.

Later, PM Modi visited Chennai and inaugurated several projects, making his intentions clear. He also touched on the Tamil issue there and hailed the Tamil language and Tamil culture, saying his government is fully committed to popularise it.

"National Education Policy gives special importance to promoting Indian languages. Due to NEP, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages. This will benefit youngsters from Tamil Nadu," he said.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka send 129 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, these five states can play a big role and help the BJP return to power at the Centre for a third consecutive term. Therefore, the party has shifted its focus to the south and trying to increase its support base in weak booths there.

