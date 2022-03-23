New Delhi/ Shimla | Jagran News Desk: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with leaders of Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. The meeting, according to news agency ANI, was called by Sonia "to avoid a Punjab-like situation" in the Himalayan state.

Congress had performed miserably in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. While the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested Punjab from it.

During the meeting, Sonia, according to ANI, took a jibe at party leaders, saying they "don't even talk to each other." She also hinted at a rejig in the Himachal Pradesh Congress, asking party leaders to stay united.

Some leaders even urged Sonia "to make quick decisions". Pressing for an overhaul, some leaders suggested that Congress needs to appoint a new state party president and legislature party leader.

"All leaders from Himachal Pradesh promised Sonia Gandhi that they will remain united and a situation like Punjab will not be repeated there. Party leaders assured AICC president that state leaders will accept whatever decision the central leadership takes," ANI quoted sources as saying.

"Central leadership is not changing any officer bearers right now but the option is open."

The grand old party did well in the by-elections in Himachal Pradesh, winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats. The party is hoping to repeat its performance, but the demise of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has created a vacuum for Congress.

Many thought Anand Sharma might take the frontrunner's post in Himachal, but he being a part of G-23 might emerge as a barrier for his candidature to lead the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

In the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had formed the government by winning 44 seats in the 68-member legislative assembly. Congress had managed to bag just 21 seats.

