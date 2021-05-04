Jagmohan Malhotra No More: Born on September 25, 1927, Jagmohan Malhotra held several key civil servant posts in his career including the Governorship of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa and Lieutenant Governorship of Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor and ex-Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism Jagmohan Malhotra passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93 after a brief illness in Delhi.

Better known as Jagmohan, the former L-G of Delhi also served as vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority in 1970s, a time when his relationship with Sanjay Gandhi grew.

Jagmohan played a crucial role in the beautification of Delhi, a task given to him by Gandhi during the emergency in 1975. His efforts helped him earn the Padma Bhushan in 1977.

Jagmohan in his term as the L-G of Delhi also hosted the Asian Games in 1982. However, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 1990s and contested the 1996 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi, defeated Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna.

He once again contested from Delhi in 1998 and 1999 elections, defeating Congress' RK Dhawan. He later went on to become the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

However, Jagmohan lost his Delhi seat to Congress' Ajay Maken in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Jagmohan, who served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor - from 1984 to 89 and then from January to May 1990, also participated in BJP's outreach program after Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 and 35A and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jagmohan, who honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2016, has also written several books, including Rebuilding Shahjahanabad, the Walled City of Delhi, Triumphs and Tragedies of Ninth Delhi, My frozen turbulence in Kashmir, Soul and Structure of Governance in India and Island of Truth.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma