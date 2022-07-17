Jagdeep Dhankhar: The 'Kisan Putra' Who Is BJP-led NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday picked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections slated to be held on August 6. The announcement was made by BJP national president JP Nadda, who described Dhankhar as "Kisan Putra".

"After detailed discussion and considering all the names, the BJP Parliamentary Board has decided to announce the name of Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. Presently he is the Governor of West Bengal and has been in public life for almost three decades," Nadda said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Dhankhar, 71, has been in public life for more than three decades and if elected, he will become only the second person from Rajasthan to become the Vice President of India.

Born in an agrarian household at a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar has been a noted lawyer, who played a key role in getting Jats the Other Backward Class (OBC) status in Rajasthan.

He completed his school education from Chittorgarh's Sainik School. Many official accounts suggest Dhankhar, who has been a cricketer, used to walk 4-5 kms to a government school when he was in class 6.

He later completed his graduation in Physics. After this, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. It must be noted that he has practiced in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

ASSOCIATION WITH DEVI LAL

Like most Jat leaders from his time, Dhankhar was originally associated with Devi Lal and his political career began to surge when as a young lawyer at that time, he was picked up by Lal as the opposition candidate in 1989 from Jhunjhunu Parliamentary Constituency, then a Congress citadel, and he won.

He followed his mentor Devi Lal when the latter walked out of the VP Singh government and became a union minister in 1990 in the minority government led by Chandrashekhar.

He joined the Congress when P V Narsimha Rao became the prime minister and Devi Lal was no more that effective. But with the rise of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan politics, he shifted to the BJP and is said to have become close to Vasundhara Raje soon after. But, a big gap was to follow soon in his political career and he got more focussed on his legal career for over a decade.

In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal and since then he has been in news on a regular basis, often as for taking on the state chief minister at every given opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies)