Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA's Vice President Pick, Files Nomination In Show Of Strength Led By PM Modi

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice Presidential candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Monday filed his nominations for the August 6 elections in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Besides, several other senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and party's national president JP Nadda were present there in what was a show of strength by the saffron party.

"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," said 71-year-old Dhankhar after filing his nomination papers. "Never thought even in my dreams that a person with humble background like me will get this opportunity."

Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, on Saturday was picked as the BJP-led NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. The announcement was made by Nadda following the BJP's parliamentary board meeting that was attended by PM Modi and other senior leaders.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha and guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

