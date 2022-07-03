It's Sena vs Sena As Speaker To Be Elected In Maharashtra Assembly's Special Session Today | 10 Points

A two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will begin today, four days after Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister of the state. The Assembly session will today witness an election for the post of the Speaker of the House after the House proceedings begin at 11 am. Meanwhile, the four-day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on day 2 (July 4) of the special Assembly session.

Shiv Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi is the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for the Speaker's election. He is pitted against first-time BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar. The post of Speaker is vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.

Top developments from the Big story:

- Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who support Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa on Saturday evening on the eve of the Assembly session and were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, where Vidhan Bhavan, the venue of the floor test, is located.

- NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Narhari Zirwal, the deputy Speaker, can perform officiating Speaker's duties even though a no-confidence motion is pending against him. The post of Speaker is vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.

- As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back. Shinde has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House.

- Following is the party position in the Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13.

- Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail.

- Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that the decision on forming a new cabinet under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be taken after holding a special two-day session of the state Assembly. “The decision to allocate portfolios will be taken once the two-day session is over", he said.

- With photos of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari feeding sweets to newly-anointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde going viral, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday took a dig saying he has seen some “qualitative changes” in the governor's treatment of public representatives.

- The post of Assembly Speaker has been lying vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned in February 2021 to become his party's state unit president. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was officiating as acting Speaker in the meantime.

- The Shiv Sena on Saturday said Fadnavis, a former chief minister, taking oath as deputy CM was a "shocking climax" to the drama of political instability in the state, and questioned the BJP why it did not show a "big heart" by honouring the pact of rotational CM in 2019 when the Sena had demanded the CM's post for two and a half years.

- Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's letter removing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader' would be challenged before an appropriate forum, said MLA Deepak Kesarkar.