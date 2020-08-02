Rahul Gandhi has demanded that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti be released, saying that illegal detention of political leaders damages the country's democracy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and ex-BJP ally Mehbooba Mufti, saying that illegal detention of political leaders damages the country's democracy.

"India's democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released," Rahul Gandhi, whose party Congress has been in opposition to Mufti's party PDP, wrote on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that it has decided to extend the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA) by three more months.

In its order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that Mufti's detention has been extended by three months and she will continue to stay at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow in Srinagar which has been declared a subsidiary jail.



"Whereas on the reports from field formations, the detention period of the detenue was further extended for three months vide Government order No Home PB-V 1137 of 2020 dated 05-05-2020; and Whereas the period of detention of the detenue is scheduled to expire on 05-08-2020 and Whereas the law enforcing agencies) have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination the same is considered to be necessary," the Jammu and Kashmir administration said in its order.

"Now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by section 8(1) (a) (1)read with clause (a) of sub section (1) of section 18 of the J&K PSA 1978 the Government hereby directs that the period of detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti... be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in Subsidiary Jail Fairview Gupkar Road, Srinagar," the order further read.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma