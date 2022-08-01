It's Narendra Modi Vs Others In 2024 As Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle

Busting myths over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement from politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday declared that the former will be the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah, 57, made the announcement at the executive meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna. "BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's prime ministerial candidate," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The discussion of prime ministerial candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is always a hot topic. It is often been speculated that PM Modi might retire from politics after 2024, but Shah's announcement has busted these myths.

Confirming the same, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said Shah exhorted BJP workers to strive towards achieving yet another victory for PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls "with an even bigger majority".

"Shah asked workers to devote four days, from August 9 to 12, for spreading patriotic sentiments in view of the Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence)," Singh said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Party workers have also been told to start preparing for 2024 polls and ensure PM Modi's return to power for the third consecutive term. They have been given the target of winning more seats than the last time," he said.

Many political experts also believe that PM Modi continues to remain the most dominant face in Indian politics, which was also evident in the recently concluded assembly elections when the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

However, it must be noted that the opposition is not clear about its PM candidate. In 2019, the opposition parties contested the general elections together, but the BJP riding on the Modi juggernaut retained power with a bigger majority.

Meanwhile, the 2022 assembly poll victorious had boosted the BJP's confidence, which was also evident in PM Modi's victory speech in which he said that the 2022 assembly verdict, especially in Uttar Pradesh, has "decided the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

"After the 2019 (Lok Sabha elections) win, some political experts said it was already decided in 2017 (UP Assembly elections). I believe they will say the same for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections), that the 2022 has decided the results of 2024," PM Modi had said while addressing BJP workers at party headquarters.

"This is the first time that a government has returned to power in UP. Also, the BJP’s vote share has increased in all four states. In Goa, we are forming the next government despite being in power for 10 years, increasing our seats, likewise in Manipur," he had said.