Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday questioned the Congress' "usefulness as an ally" and wondered whether the grand old party should have been given a seat by his party in the upcoming by-polls in Bihar "so that it could lose even its deposit".

"What is this thing about an alliance with the Congress," said Lalu, as reported by news agency PTI. "Should we have given one seat (to Congress) for it to lose? So that it could lose even its deposit," he questioned.

Yadav's comments came before he was scheduled to leave for Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is in a direct contest with the RJD to retain the two seats where the bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of their incumbent MLAs.

Yadav has been receiving treatment in the national capital after he was relieved from the AIIMS, and will be landing in Bihar after a long interval during which his son Tejashwi Yadav has led the party for all practical purposes and steered it creditably in the assembly polls.

The former Bihar chief minister said a decision on whether he will campaign for the RJD in the bypolls, scheduled for October 30, will be taken after consultation with doctors.

The RJD's decision to field its candidate from Kusheshwar Asthan, a seat from where the Congress had contested in the 2020 assembly polls, has rankled the Congress.

The Congress' poor show in the assembly polls compared to a much better strike rate of the RJD has prompted a section of the leaders of the Bihar party to question the national party's role in the alliance. The RJD believes that the Congress had been given more number of seats than its real strength in the state.

