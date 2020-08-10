The political crisis in Rajasthan finally came to an end on Monday with rebel leader Sachin Pilot's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The political crisis in Rajasthan finally came to an end on Monday with rebel leader Sachin Pilot's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress party appointed a three-member committee to hear Pilot's grievances, which held a meeting with him at the party's 15 GRG Road war room. After the meeting, Pilot said that the issues he had were based on principle and that it was important to raise them for the interest of the Congress party.

"Since the past some time some MLAs were in Delhi, there were some issues which we wanted to highlight. I did that. I'd been saying since the beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in the party's interest," Pilot told reporters in Delhi.

"Not any post, all I desire is self-respect"

The Congress leader, who revolted against his former boss and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee president last month. Speaking about his removal, Pilot said that all he desire is self-respect and not any post.

"Party gives us post & can also take it back. I've no desire for any post but I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. I've contributed to the party for 18-20 years now. We've always attempted to ensure the participation of people who worked hard to form the govt," he said.

Pilot said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi heard all the concerns raised by his camp and welcomed the party's decision to form a three-member committee, comprising Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal, to hear his grievances.

"Sonia Gandhi Ji heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised. Formation of the 3-member committee by the Congress President is a welcome step. I think all the issues will be resolved," he said.

"No place for personal malice in politics"

Following Pilot's revolt, Gehlot had launched a blistering attack on him and used words like "idle and worthless" to describe him. Speaking about the personal attacks by his former boss, Pilot said that he was surprised by a few things that were said against him and contended that there is no place for personal malice in politics.

"Several things were said, I heard a lot of things. I was surprised by a few things that were said. I think we should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics. We had formed govt in Rajasthan after 5 years of hard work," he added.

