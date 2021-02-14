Taking a jibe at the PM Modi-led NDA government, Abdullah shared a couple of pictures on his social media accounts, claiming he, his father Farooq Abdullah and sister are "locked up" inside their home.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed that he and his family have been put under house arrest by the authorities.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Abdullah shared a couple of pictures on his social media accounts, claiming he, his father Farooq Abdullah and sister are "locked up" inside their home.

"This is the "Naya/ new Jammu and Kashmir" after August 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home, they've locked my sister and her kids in their home as well," he tweeted.

"Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry and bitter," he said in another Tweet.

Apart from Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also claimed that she has been put under house arrest by authorities ahead of her scheduled visit to meet the family of Athar Mushtaq -- one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality here in December last year.

"Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir," she Tweeted.

Abdullah, Mufti and other prominent leaders of the Valley were put under house arrest after the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, several leaders were released by the Centre last year as a move to restore normalcy in the Valley.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma