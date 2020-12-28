While sources at Raj Bhavan described it as a "courtesy call", the meeting has sparked speculations that Sourav Ganguly may join politics ahead of the elections due next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In what raised eyebrows ahead of the assembly polls due in West Bengal next year, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday held an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

While news agency PTI quoted sources at Raj Bhavan describing it as a "courtesy call", the meeting has sparked speculations that he may join politics ahead of the April-May elections due next year.

While Ganguly did not take questions on the reason for his visit, Dhankhar said that they had a discussion on "varied issues".

The governor also said that he accepted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president's invitation to visit the Eden Gardens stadium here.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Ganguly's meeting with Dhankhar has nothing to do with political developments in the state.

"Had interaction with 'Dada' @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," the governor tweeted.

Ganguly reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.30 pm Sunday and the meeting lasted an hour.

Interestingly, the former Indian skipper is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today at a DDCA event to install the statue of late former BCCI president Arun Jaitley at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

A six-foot tall statue of late Arun Jaitley is being installed inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on his 68th birth anniversary on December 28 that has come at a cost of around Rs 15 lakh and weighs around 800 kg. The veil that will cover the statue has cost Rs 1.5 lakh

