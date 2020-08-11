The party's Rajasthan lawmakers and the top leadership have been divided over the rebellion by Pilot and 18 MLAs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The political crisis in Rajasthan seems to have improved following the patch-up talks between the now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. However, the tug-of-war between Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot seems to remain intact.

Pilot returned to the state today, a month after he broke ranks with the Gehlot government. But on the other hand, Gehlot, who is believed to be unhappy with the truce and Pilot's homecoming, is reportedly headed to Jaisalmer where he has sequestered party MLAs in anticipation of the floor test this Friday.

On his return to Jaipur, Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics.

Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him. "I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said. He said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings” in politics and there should not be any vendetta politics.

The party's Rajasthan lawmakers and the top leadership have been divided over the rebellion by Pilot and 18 MLAs. While the Gehlot camp insisted on strict action on the rebels, the senior party leaders continued to make efforts to placate the Pilot camp, fearing threat to the state government.

NDTV quoted Congress sources saying that when Gehlot learnt about the reconciliation, he approached the party leadership, but was told to fall in line as Gandhis were keen to keep Pilot, fearing another Madhya Pradesh-like disaster after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit.

A day after his homecoming, Pilot slammed the 'nikamma' remark made against him by Gehlot, saying that he has never used any abusive language on his part.

"I imbibed certain values from my family, no matter how much I oppose anyone, I've never used such language. Ashok Gehlot ji is elder to me and I respect him personally but I have the right to raise work-related concerns," he said.

The rebellion by Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs had put the Gehlot government on the tenterhooks, with the rebel camp challenging the chief minister to prove numbers in the state assembly. The Pilot-Gehlot standoff even reached the Supreme Court.

