Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Hardik Patel, who recently left Congress, launched a blistering attack at the grand old party on Tuesday for its alleged "hatred towards Hindus" and asked why its leaders have "enmity" with Lord Ram.

His remarks came in response to former Union Minister and Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki, who stirred a controversy by saying that dogs used to urinate on bricks that are being used construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I had said this earlier too that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of the Hindu religion. Today, a former Union minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple," Hardik said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I want to ask Congress and its leaders twhat enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram," he added.

Hardik's attack are not new as the Patidar leader has been criticising the Congress over the past few days. However, his remarks have once again started a buzz that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that several media reports have claimed that Hardik might join the BJP soon. The recent change in idealogy also support these claims. However, Hardik till now has stayed mum over this matter.

"I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP. Whatever decision I take, it will be in the interest of the people," he said last week during a press conference.

Elections for the 182-member legislative assembly in Gujarat are scheduled to be held later this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma