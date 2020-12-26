Addressing a rally in Kamrup, Shah said that Assam's peace was disturbed and the process of development was halted due to which several agitations were launched in which hundreds of youths were killed.

Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah on Saturday drew lines for next year's assembly elections in Assam and said that only the saffron party can stop infiltration in the northeast.

Addressing a rally in Kamrup, Shah said that Assam's peace was disturbed and the process of development was halted due to which several agitations were launched in which hundreds of youths were killed.

Noting that development is the only way forward, the Union Home Minister said that an ideological change was also needed in the state.

"There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states (Northeast). Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream and the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally," Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"By signing the Bodoland Territorial Region agreement, the Modi government has initiated the process of establishing peace in Assam. Bodo youths who had taken up arms have now joined the mainstream," he added.

Slamming Congress for not being able to develop the state, Shah said that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was an MP from Assam but "could not solve the problem of eight thousand rupees oil royalty that it was supposed to get".

The Home Minister also promised a social transformation by reviving a Bhakti movement and said that the Centre was extending a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh each to over 8,000 "Namghars" in Assam.

"BJP believes that India can not achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts," he said.

"The Bodoland election...was only a semi-final. Now the final is ahead. In the Assam polls, we will have full majority. The Sonowal-Himanta combination has worked wonders for Assam," he noted.

Shah had on Friday night arrived in Assam for a three-day visit to the northeast. During his visit, Shah will meet senior BJP leaders and NDA partners to finalise the strategy for Assam Assembly Elections 2021.

