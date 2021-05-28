COVID-19 Vaccination: Prakash Javadekar lashed out Rahul Gandhi for using words like "nautanki" and said that he should be worried about the vaccination rate in Congress-ruled states.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Hours after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar came in defence of the central government and said that India will vaccinate all its citizen by December this year.

Addressing a presser, Javadekar said that India will have 216 crore vaccine doses by the year-end which will be enough to vaccinate 108 crore people in India. He also lashed out Gandhi for using words like "nautanki" and said that he should be worried about the vaccination rate in Congress-ruled states.

"India has administered 20 crore vaccines so far and ranks second in terms of jabs administered. If Rahul Gandhi is indeed worried about vaccination rates, he should concentrate on how Congress-governed states are conducting their respective vaccination drives. Those states have not been able to vaccinate people aged between 18-45 years even though quotas were assigned to them," Javadekar said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Gandhi has been critical of the government over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis and has questioned its policy on several occasions. Earlier in the day, he questioned PM Modi's strategy to counter COVID-19 crisis and said his "nautanki" was reponsible for the second COVID-19 wave in India.

The former Congress chief also slammed the government over its vaccination policy and noted that India is the vaccine capital of the world and it is possible to escalate the inoculation drive as only 3 per cent of the people have received their jabs.

"The problem is there is no strategy. The prime minister doesn't think strategically. He is an event manager. He thinks one event at a time. You don't need events now as events will kill people, you need a strategy. The aim of the strategy should be to shut the space for corona," Gandhi said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma