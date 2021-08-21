Congress sources said that Biwas was annoyed as the party high command despite repeated requests did not constitute or did not allow the state leaders to reconstitute district and block-level organisational committees.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The grand old party, Congress, on Saturday suffered another major setback as the party's Tripura state President Pijush Biswas resigned and announced to quit politics "for the time being". Biswas, a renowned lawyer, resigned from the party six days after All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev resigned from the party and joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 16.

"I have sent my resignation letter to the Party President Sonia Gandhi today. It's very painful for me to resign from the post. I'm grateful to Sonia ji for giving me a chance to serve the party. I am retiring from politics and I'm happy to go back to my profession," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Announcing his retirement, Biswas today morning, in a short tweet said, "With sincere gratitude, I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon’ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji".

Biswas was appointed Tripura state President in December 2019 after the former state chief quit the party. Congress sources said that Biwas was annoyed as the party high command despite repeated requests did not constitute or did not allow the state leaders to reconstitute district and block-level organisational committees.

"After 2016, the district and block level committees were either defunct or inactive. Several state committee leaders were also not active," a senior party leader as quoted by IANS, said refusing to be named.

Former Tripura state Congress President and Royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barmanm, who was also known to be a close friend of Rahul Gandhi, had quit the party in 2019 over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue and he subsequently formed a tribal-based party 'TIPRA Motha'.

Biswas is the fifth important Congress leader in the northeastern states - Assam, Manipur and Tripura -- to quit the party in the past three months. Four-time Congress legislator and prominent Assam tea garden leader Rupjyoti Kurmi and two-time Assam Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain had recently deserted the party and joined the BJP.

In Manipur, state party president, Govindas Konthoujam, a six-time MLA and former Minister in the Congress-led government in the northeastern state, resigned from the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party last month.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan