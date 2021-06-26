Assembly elections are slated to take place in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur next year. The BJP is in power in all these states except Punjab.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In the run-up for the assembly elections in five states next year, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- including JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh -- on Saturday held a crucial meet at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju were also present at the meeting. "Preparation for the assembly polls in five states were the main agenda of the meeting," news agency PTI quoted a senior party leader as saying.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur next year. The BJP is in power in all these states except Punjab. However, it is preparing to improve its performance in the state in the next round of elections.

However, in Uttar Pradesh, which has been BJP's fortress ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the saffron party is making some crucial changes at the top after its power performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological mentor, has also raised concerns over the party's performance in panchayat polls and the handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Amid the concerns, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held crucial meetings with PM Modi and Amit Shah earlier this month amid buzz over a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state. The BJP has, however, maintained that Adityanath will continue to be its chief ministerial face for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

The BJP is also cautious about Uttar Pradesh as it had failed to live up to the expectation in the 2021 assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam and union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

While the BJP retained power in Assam, it failed to win in West Bengal and Kerala. The AIADMK-BJP alliance also failed to retain power in Tamil Nadu. However, the NDA alliance had managed to form its government in Puducherry.

