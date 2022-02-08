New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again launched an all-out attack on Congress for skipping the all-party on the COVID-19 crisis and blamed the grand old party for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, PM Modi accused previous governments of Congress of toppling state governments in India, saying the country's democracy is facing the "biggest threat from family-run parties."

Continuing his attack, the Prime Minister further said India wouldn't have seen an emergency without Congress. He also alleged that he was constantly facing "vilification" from the Centre during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"It was said here, 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota'. It's a result of the thinking, 'India is Indira, Indira is India.' I think 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota' because Mahatma Gandhi wanted... He knew what'll happen if they continue to be and he wanted to disband them beforehand," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency," PM Modi added.

Also Read - 'Those who strangulated the democracy': PM Modi's all-out attack on Congress in Parliament | Top Quotes

"Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," PM Modi further said.

Suggesting the grand old party to change its name from Indian National Congress to Federation of Congress, PM Modi said Congress' thinking has been hijacked by Urban Naxals. He also accused the Congress of creating rift between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"It was said in the House that Congress laid India's foundation and BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn't said like a joke in the House. It's result of serious thinking that's dangerous to nation - some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking," PM Modi said.

"This mindset it has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it," he added.

On Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi said the first Prime Minister of India had left Goa to fend for itself to protect his global image. He also alleged that Hridaynath Mangeshkar, younger brother of Lata Mangeshkar, was kicked out from All India Radio (AIR) by Congress for presenting a programme on Veer Savarkar's poem.

Claiming Kishore Kumar was boycotted by Congress for not supporting Emergency, the Prime Minister said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.

"When Congress was in power, they didn't allow country's development. Now when in opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma