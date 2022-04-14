Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A massive war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress after the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sent some state officials to meet Arvind Kejriwal. This gave ammo to Congress, which alleged that the Punjab government is being remotely controlled by Kejriwal from New Delhi.

However, Mann on Wednesday defended his government's move, saying he had sent the officials to Delhi for "training". Speaking to reporters, he rejected the opposition's charge, saying he is talking all decisions in Punjab.

"I had sent them. For training, the same officers had gone to Gujarat and for training, they had gone to Tamil Nadu. If we have to send them to Israel for Punjab's benefit, I will send them there too," Mann said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"In coming days, I will send my officers to Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu."

"If I find something good in West Bengal, then I will send my officers there. If I find something good in Gujarat, I will send them there too," Mann added.

What is the controversy all about?

Earlier this week, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met some senior Punjab officials in Delhi. However, Mann was not present in the meeting after which the opposition parties alleged that Kejriwal is "remotely controlling" the Punjab government.

Taking a swipe at AAP, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said the summon of IAS officer by Kejriwal and Mann's absence has "exposed" the de-facto Chief Minister of Punjab. "Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify," he tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) founder Captain Amarinder Singh also questioned the Punjab government and said the "worst had happened" for Punjab as Kejriwal "has taken over" the state.

"...Kejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi," he tweeted.

What the AAP has to say?

AAP, which swept the 2022 Punjab elections by winning 92 seats in the 117-member state legislative assembly, has defended its decision to send officials to Delhi. In its clarification, the party has said that the opposition "should support" constructive steps for the state.

"Mr Kejriwal is our national convener. We always take his guidance. If for some constructive step and betterment of Punjab, an informal meeting was held, then opposition should not criticise it, but rather support it," party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said.

