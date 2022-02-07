New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z security following the attack on his convoy while he was returning to Delhi from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He noted that Owaisi still faces security threat as per the government assessment.

Briefing the Rajya Sabha over the attack on Owaisi, Shah said two unidentified people had attacked the convoy but the AIMIM chief came out safely from his car, adding the incident was witnessed by three witnesses.

Owaisi's car was hit by three bullets, Shah said, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered and a probe is underway. However, he said Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur and no prior information about his movement was sent to District Control Room (DCR).

"Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. A forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected," Shah said, adding that Owaisi reached Delhi safely after the incident.

"Home Ministry took report from State Government immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police's efforts to provide him security didn't succeed," Shah said.

Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday but his convoy was allegedly attacked by two men. The two men were later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday. However, Owaisi had rejected the offer and demanded UAPA against the attackers.

"I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me," he said. "I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma